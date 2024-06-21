ADVERTISEMENT

Dhananjaya to play Kempegowda in biopic

Updated - June 21, 2024 12:08 pm IST

Published - June 21, 2024 11:39 am IST

Titled ‘Nadaprabhu Kempegowda’, the historical drama will be directed by veteran filmmaker T S Nagabharana

The Hindu Bureau

First-look poster of ‘Nadaprabhu Kempegowda’, starring Dhananjaya. | Photo Credit: @Dhananjayaka/X

Kannada actor Dhananjaya will play Kempegowda in the biopic of the governor of the early-modern India’s Vijayanagar Empire. Titled Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, the Kannada historical film will be directed by veteran filmmaker T S Nagabharana.

Dhananjaya interview: On ‘Kotee’ and why he loves the middle-class hero

This is Dhananjaya’s second project with Nagabharana after Allama (2017), a film based on the life of a rebellious thinker, Allama Prabhu, from the 12th century. Nadaprabhu Kempegowda will be produced by MN Shivarudrappa and Shubam Gundala while Dhananjaya’s Daali Pictures and KRG Studios are associated with the project as well.

Kempegowda, locally venerated as Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, is famous for the development of the Bengaluru city in the 16th century. Pratibha Nandakumar has co-written the film with Nagabharana.

Advaitha Gurumurthy will be the cinematographer for the film while Vasuki Vaibhav has been roped in as the music director. The experienced Shashidar Adapa will be the production designer.

Meanwhile, Dhananjaya was last seen in Kotee, which released on June 14, 2024. The film marked the directorial debut of Parameshwar Gundkal.

