‘Dhak Dhak’ trailer: Ratna Pathak Shah and crew hit the open road

October 09, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST

The film, produced by Taapsee Pannu and releasing in cinemas on October 13, details the adventures of four women who embark on a road trip from Delhi to Khardung La

The Hindu Bureau

Ratna Pathak Shah in ‘Dhak Dhak’

The trailer for Taapsee Pannu’s sophomore production Dhak Dhakwas released on Monday.

Directed by Tarun Dudeja, the film promises to be a breezy and uplifting drama about four women who embark on a road trip from Delhi to Khardung La, the world’s highest motorable pass located in Leh.

Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza and Sanjana Sanghi play the quarter of protagonists hailing from diverse backgrounds and ages. As introduced in the trailer, Shaikh’s character, Sky, is a passionate travel blogger in Delhi. She’s enlisted by Mahi (Shah) — an elderly motorcycling enthusiast identified onscreen as ‘Biker Nani’ — to accompany her on a trip to Leh. They are joined by Mirza, playing a Muslim homemaker, and Manjiri (Sanghi), a girl from a conservative family on the verge of marriage.

The trailer details their adventures as they set off on a life-changing journey across a harsh yet breathtaking terrain. There are comic scuffles punctuated by moments of friendship and self-discovery.

According to the makers, Dhak Dhak was shot across 83 locations in Delhi, Great Noida, Himachal Pradesh and Leh. The film is produced by Taapsee Paanu’s Outsider Films along with BLM Pictures and Viacom18 Studios.

It is releasing in cinemas on October 13.

