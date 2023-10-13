HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Dhak Dhak’ movie review: A well-meaning but patchy tale of female empowerment

Ratna Pathak Shah and Fatima Sana Shaikh steer this predictable ride to safety with heartfelt performances

October 13, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST

Anuj Kumar
Anuj Kumar
A still from ‘Dhak Dhak’

A still from ‘Dhak Dhak’

A few years ago the country saw a surge in female bikers making adventurous journeys. Newspaper supplements mapped the trend with details of their amazing backstories. Gradually, as their breed grew, the trend lost its news value. The makers of Dhak Dhak want to sell us yesterday’s theme with a film that engages and entertains in parts but ends up like a well-meaning editorial on women’s empowerment.

ALSO READ
Taapsee Pannu’s next is a high-concept Tamil film titled ‘Alien’

Staying true to the format of life-altering journeys, director Tarun Dudeja tells us a tale of four unlikely women who decide to take the arduous journey from Delhi to Khardung La. For the sassy Sky (Fatima Sana Shaikh), it is a professional project that has its roots in a personal setback. Trapped in the picture of a doting grandmother who makes delicious food, Mahi (Ratna Pathak Shah) seeks an image makeover. Similarly, Uzma (Dia Mirza) wants to take a break from a husband who only values her existence as a cook whose job is to conjure up biryani and phirni in a jiffy. Then there is an overprotected Manjari (Sanjana Sanghi) who wants to experience the world before she is married off to a boy she has seen but not met. While the backstories of Sky and Mahi make sense, it is hard to digest Manjari and Uzma’s passion for driving heavy bikes and taking a life-threatening trip. But then we take the trip as a metaphor and hop on to the march towards freedom.

Dhak Dhak (Hindi)
Director: Tarun Dudeja
Cast: Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Sanjana Sanghi
Run-time: 140 minutes
Storyline: A tale of four women who take a life-altering road trip from Delhi to Khardung La, the world’s highest-altitude motorable pass

Those who are following the trend of concept-based cinema could easily guess what contours the screenplay will follow and, unsurprisingly, Dudeja and co-writer Parijat Joshi take a predictable route, lined with banners promoting pop philosophy. The obstacles in the path of intrepid women can be seen from a distance. It is only late in the second half that the emotional swell assumes some ‘Dhak Dhak’ proportions.

ALSO READ
‘Thank You For Coming’ movie review: Bhumi Pednekar steers a preachy, confused comedy

Still, the journey is not boring because a competent cast brings alive passages of sharp humour and observations on life and relationships that emanate from lived experiences. For instance, nani is not just about morni and she could have a motorcycle as well, which is a subtle yet pointed comment on breaking cultural shackles. Led by an absolutely malleable Ratna and Sana, the four bond naturally, and their heartfelt conversations drive the patchy narrative to safety.

Dhak Dhak is currently running in theatres

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.