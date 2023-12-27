GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Devil’ is truly my own creation: Naveen Medaram on being “denied” director’s credit

‘Devil’, the upcoming Telugu movie, stars Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Samyuktha Menon, and is set to release on December 29

December 27, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Naveen Medaram.

Naveen Medaram. | Photo Credit: @NaveenMedaram/Twitter

Director Naveen Medaram has expressed his displeasure at not being given the director’s credit for the upcoming Telugu film Devil. The film stars Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Samyuktha Menon, Elnaaz Norouzi and Ajay.

Abhishek Nama, who is the co-producer of the film, is officially named the director of the film. Naveen, the film’s initial director, took to social media to comment on the controversy around the movie. The entire episode reflects the differences between the two filmmakers, say reports. Devil is set to hit the theatres on December 29. Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is set to play a secret agent in the period drama.

“I have dedicated over three years of my unwavering effort to bring ‘Devil’ movie to life,” Naveen Medaram wrote on his X page. “From conceptualising the script to developing the screenplay, meticulously selecting costumes to fabrics, choosing locations to designing sets, every element of the film bears my personal touch, realising my artistic vision. I shot the entire film for 105 days in various locations like Karaikudi, Vizag and Hyderabad (except for few days of patch work), making ‘Devil’ truly my own creation. To me its just not a project; it’s my baby and no matter whoever says what, it’s a film by Naveen Medaram.”

Naveen added that, “contrary to reports, he hasn’t taken any legal action against any individual or the film. I am deeply disheartened by the absence of my directing credit in my own film.” Devil, produced by Abhishek Nama, and Devansh Nama, was earlier scheduled to release in November. The film also stars Malavika Nair, Ajay Satya and Edward Sonnenblick.

