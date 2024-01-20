Devi Sri Prasad to compose music for Dhanush’s next with Sekhar Kammula

January 20, 2024 04:59 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST

We had previously reported that Dhanush is working with director Sekhar Kammula for an untitled film which will also star Nagarjuna. The film, tentatively titled #DNS (denotes the names of the two actors and the director), was officially launched two days ago. It’s now known that Devi Sri Prasad has been roped in as the composer for the film.

A powerhouse addition to the #DNS family! 🔥



We're thrilled to welcome rockstar @ThisIsDSP on board 🎶 🥁



Get ready for some electrifying music charts that are going to blow you all away! 🥳❤️‍🔥@dhanushkraja@iamnagarjuna@iamRashmika@sekharkammula@AsianSunielpic.twitter.com/MaakCc5lie — Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP (@SVCLLP) January 20, 2024

While this film will mark the composer’s first collaboration with Sekhar Kammula, DSP has previously composed songs for Dhanush’s Kutty and Venghai.

The film is produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas and Sekhar Kammula’s Amigos Creations and stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The technical team includes cinematographer Niketh Bommi, and production designers Ramakrishna Sabbani and Monika Nigotre.