GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Devi Sri Prasad to compose music for Dhanush’s next with Sekhar Kammula

While this film will mark the composer’s first collaboration with Sekhar Kammula, DSP has previously composed songs for Dhanush’s ‘Kutty’ and ‘Venghai’

January 20, 2024 04:59 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Dhanush, Sekhar Kammula and Devi Sri Prasad

Dhanush, Sekhar Kammula and Devi Sri Prasad | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

We had previously reported that Dhanush is working with director Sekhar Kammula for an untitled film which will also star Nagarjuna. The film, tentatively titled #DNS (denotes the names of the two actors and the director), was officially launched two days ago. It’s now known that Devi Sri Prasad has been roped in as the composer for the film. 

ALSO READ
Sekhar Kammula film with Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dhanush goes on floors
ALSO READ
Sekhar Kammula: ‘When people discuss issues I raise in my films, it’s as though my writing madness has paid off’

While this film will mark the composer’s first collaboration with Sekhar Kammula, DSP has previously composed songs for Dhanush’s Kutty and Venghai

The film is produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas and Sekhar Kammula’s Amigos Creations and stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The technical team includes cinematographer Niketh Bommi, and production designers Ramakrishna Sabbani and Monika Nigotre.  

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.