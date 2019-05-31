‘Devi 2’ movie review: Atrocious at many levels

Another day, another uninspiring AL Vijay film. Every Friday, you watch films. A lot of them, actually. You review them. But, there can never be a humanly possible explanation as to how some films get made. Enter Devi 2, whose bland and offensive humour are consistent throughout. The biggest selling point of Devi was this: A ghost signs a contract, to get back to her boyfriend. It was a rare and genuinely fun film from Vijay, that he himself might have felt proud of. The sequel, too, is largely modelled on Devi, but is a colossal failure.

In Tamil cinema's universe, sequels invariably mean double entendres. Everything is doubled in Devi 2. Two spirits. Two comedians. Two villains. Two heroines, apart from Tamannaah. It begins with a dull voiceover by Parthiban, which seems to be inspired by Vijay Sethupathi's intense monologue in Super Deluxe's trailer. Rushes from Devi are shown to refresh some of the already forgotten scenes from that film. Krishna (Prabhudeva) and Devi (Tamannaah) are married and have a daughter. They leave for Mauritius, without their daughter. They have been advised to live in an island, which, according to a saint, is where spirits can't travel. But how? Because, it's covered by water. It's a joke, please laugh.

Devi 2 Cast: Prabhudeva, Tamannaah, RJ Balaji and Nandita Swetha

Director: AL Vijay

Storyline: Krishna is haunted by two spirits Alex and Ranga Reddy, who, in turn, haunt the audience in this pointless horror-comedy

Halfway through the first half, there's a scene that explains the kind of movie Devi 2 is. Devi suspects that Krishna is cheating on him. In order to 'win' her husband, she's advised to seduce him. Yeah, right. But that's not the point. It's this: when a scantily-clad Devi shakes a leg to an item number, she's chided by her husband. He wraps her upper body with a dupatta and says, "This is the Devi I love." Why? Because...Tamizh kalacharam.

Dear Sir/Madam, now tell me something; what would Krishna do when the lights go out? And this is coming from the guy who wanted to make love to his wife two scenes before. Of course, these are questions you can't ask in an AL Vijay film. There's a chance that Devi 2 might work for some, only if it's seen as an unintentional comedy of sorts.