‘Devara Part - 1’ trailer: Jr NTR is a ruthless and fearless man in Koratala Siva’s bloody saga

Updated - September 10, 2024 06:21 pm IST

Also starring Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, ‘Devara’ is set to hit the screens on September 27

The Hindu Bureau

Jr NTR in ‘Devara Part - 1’. | Photo Credit: NTR Arts/YouTube

The makers of Devara - Part 1 have released the film’s trailer. The pan-Indian film, starring Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, is directed by Koratala Siva. The two-part film is produced by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Kosaraju Harikrishna.

Set against the coastal lands, the trailer of Devara- Part 1 shows a group of men living by the sea. Known for their undiminishable courage, they are introduced to fear with the arrival of Devara, a ruthless and fearless character essayed by Jr NTR.

Narrated by Prakash Raj, the trailer hints at a bloody saga spanning across two timeliness. Saif Ali Khan seems to play a character with a negative shade. Named Bhaira, his character plots the murder of Devara.

Jr NTR is set to appear in dual role, with the second character essaying Devara’s son. He is shy and naive, completely opposite to his father. Janhvi Kapoor is seen as a village belle who falls in love with Devara’s son.

ALSO READ:‘NTR 31’: Prashanth Neel-Jr NTR film goes on floors, locks a release date

High on visual effects and action sequences, Devara - Part 1 is set to hit the screens worldwide on September 27. Rathnavelu is the cinematographer while Sabu Cyril is the production designer. Sreekar Prasad is the editor.

