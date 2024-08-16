GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Devara Part 1’: Saif Ali Khan plays an intense Bhaira in Jr NTR - Koratala Siva’s film

The film marks Janhvi Kapoor’s entry into Telugu cinema

Published - August 16, 2024 05:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Saif Ali Khan in a still from ‘Devara Part 1’

Saif Ali Khan in a still from ‘Devara Part 1’ | Photo Credit: @tseries/YouTube

The makers of Devara, actor Jr. NTR’s upcoming Telugu film with director Koratala Siva, have unveiled the first-look glimpse of actor Saif Ali Khan on the occasion of the actor’s birthday. This comes after the makers released his look from the film with a poster last year for the same occasion.

‘Devara’: First look of Saif Ali Khan from Jr. NTR-Koratala Siva’s film out

In the glimpse, we see Saif in two different, intense looks. The makers took to social media to share the glimpse and called his presence in the film “a Celebration of Havoc”.

The film, which marks Janhvi Kapoor’s entry into Telugu cinema, also stars Prakash Raj, Srikanth and Shine Tom Chacko. Produced by NTR’s brother Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Devara’s crew list includes production designer Sabu Cyril, editor Sreekar Prasad and cinematographer Rathnavelu. The film’s music is by Anirudh.

Jr NTR wraps ‘Devara Part 1’ shoot; shares unseen BTS still

While the first part was initially scheduled to hit theatres on April 5, it was later pushed to October 10. Then the makers announced that the film would be out on September 27.

Meanwhile, Saif also has Jewel Thief- The Red Sun Chapterwhich is directed by Robbie Grewal and produced by Siddharth Anand under his banner, Marflix Pictures, alongside producer Mamta Anand. This project marks Robbie Grewal’s first collaboration with Saif Ali Khan, although Saif and Siddharth have previously worked together on two films, Salaam Namaste and Ta Ra Rum Pum. Jewel Thief- The Red Sun Chapter is set to be a direct-to-digital release.

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

