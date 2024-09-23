GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Devara: Part 1’ pre-release event cancelled due to security reasons; Jr NTR reacts

The pre-release event of ‘Devara’, the pan-Indian film starring Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, was called off, leaving several fans disappointed

Updated - September 23, 2024 02:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Jr NTR in ‘Devara’.

Jr NTR in ‘Devara’. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The pre-release event of Devara: Part 1 was cancelled at the last minute by the makers, leaving several fans disappointed. The pan-Indian film stars Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara is set to hit the screens on September 27, 2024.

Actor Chiranjeevi honoured with Guinness World Record

Set to happen on Sunday (September 22, 2024), the event was cancelled by the organisers few hours before the start due to security reasons. Many fans who had reached the venue returned home disappointed.

Reacting to the development, actor Jr NTR said he was “it is wrong to blame the producers or organisers for the cancellation.” In a video on social media, the actor addressed his fans, saying, “I am extremely disappointed about the cancellation I was eager to meet you all and talk about Devara. I completely understand your disappointment.”

The makers said in a statement that heavy rain over the past few days had posed them several challenges. “Even though it didn’t rain today, conditions wouldn’t have been favourable for an outdoor event.”

ALSO READ:‘Devara Part - 1’ trailer: Jr NTR is a ruthless and fearless man in Koratala Siva’s bloody saga

The huge response from fans became a double-edged sword for the organisers. “The massive turnout of fans despite our best efforts became uncontrollable as barricades were broken due to the overwhelming crowd. For the safety of everyone, we had to make the tough decision to call off the event.”

R Rathnavelu has done the cinematography for Devara while Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music. A Sreekar Prasad is the film’s editor.

Published - September 23, 2024 01:46 pm IST

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

