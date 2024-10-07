ADVERTISEMENT

‘Devara Part 1’: Makers release official day 10 box office collection of Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor’s film

Published - October 07, 2024 12:07 pm IST

The film marks Janhvi Kapoor’s entry into Telugu cinema and stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Devara: Part 1’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The makers of Devara, the film which reunites actor Jr NTR with director Koratala Siva, have now released the film’s official day 10 box office collection. Also starring Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, the film’s antagonist role is played by Saif Ali Khan.

‘Devara: Part 1’ movie review: NTR and Anirudh amp up the intensity in an overstretched action drama

The official X profile of Devara has confirmed that the film has made ₹466+ crore in its first ten days as its worldwide gross box office collection. The makers also shared a poster to confirm the news.

Earlier, the makers had announced that the film made ₹172 crore as its day 1 worldwide gross box office collection followed by another announcement in which it was stated that the film made ₹396+ crore in its first six days. The film has reportedly gotten the second-biggest opening of the year after Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD, which made ₹95 crore on the first day of release in India. Interestingly, the Nag Ashwin directorial is also a Telugu film.

Jr NTR on ‘Devara: Part 1’ and how Janhvi Kapoor ‘manifested’ her role in the film

Devara also stars Prakash Raj, Srikanth and Shine Tom Chacko. Produced by NTR’s brother Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Devara’s crew list includes production designer Sabu Cyril, editor Sreekar Prasad and cinematographer Rathnavelu. The film’s music is by Anirudh.

