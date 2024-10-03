‘Devara Part 1’: Makers release first-week box office collection of Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor’s film

The makers of Devara, the film which reunites actor Jr NTR with director Koratala Siva, have now released the film’s official week 1 box office collection. Also starring Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, the film’s antagonist role is played by Saif Ali Khan.

The official X profile of Devara has confirmed that the film has made ₹396+ crore in its first six days as its worldwide gross box office collection. The makers also shared a poster to confirm the news.

Earlier, the makers had announced that the film made ₹172 crore as its day 1 worldwide gross box office collection. The film has reportedly gotten the second-biggest opening of the year after Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD, which made ₹95 crore on the first day of release in India. Interestingly, the Nag Ashwin directorial is also a Telugu film.

Devara also stars Prakash Raj, Srikanth and Shine Tom Chacko. Produced by NTR’s brother Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Devara’s crew list includes production designer Sabu Cyril, editor Sreekar Prasad and cinematographer Rathnavelu. The film’s music is by Anirudh.

Koratala Siva and NTR have earlier worked together in Brindavanam, Oosaravelli and Janatha Garage.

