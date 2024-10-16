GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Devara Part 1’: Jr NTR shares note on film’s success; says he is ‘filled with immense gratitude’

The film marks Janhvi Kapoor’s entry into Telugu cinema and stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist

Published - October 16, 2024 03:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Devara: Part 1’

A still from ‘Devara: Part 1’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Devara, the film which reunited actor Jr NTR with director Koratala Siva, has turned out to be a hit for the makers and the RRR actor has shared a note expressing his gratitude.

‘Devara: Part 1’ movie review: NTR and Anirudh amp up the intensity in an overstretched action drama

Thanking the cast and crew of the film, NTR went on to thank the media and the film fraternity for “your love and support”. The actor wrapped up the note thanking his fans for “always stand by me and keep giving me that energy”.

“I carry each of your love-filled cheers and words of encouragement in my heart. It’s your belief in me that gives me strength, and for that, I am forever indebted. You are the reason this journey is meaningful and I promise to keep giving my best for you. Thank you for carrying it on your shoulders and making Devara Part 1’ a huge success and a remarkable blockbuster,” he added.

Here’s the complete note:

Also starring Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, the film’s antagonist role is played by Saif Ali Khan. The official X profile of Devara recently confirmed that the film has crossed the ₹500 crore mark.

Jr NTR on ‘Devara: Part 1’ and how Janhvi Kapoor ‘manifested’ her role in the film

Devara also stars Prakash Raj, Srikanth and Shine Tom Chacko. Produced by NTR’s brother Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Devara’s crew list includes production designer Sabu Cyril, editor Sreekar Prasad and cinematographer Rathnavelu. The film’s music is by Anirudh.

Koratala Siva and NTR have earlier worked together in Brindavanam, Oosaravelli and Janatha Garage.

