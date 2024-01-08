January 08, 2024 04:59 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST

NTR Jr will portray an aggressive character in his 30th film, Devara: Part 1, directed by Koratala Siva. The video glimpse of the Telugu film, which will be dubbed in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi, shows how NTR’s character spares no one who antagonises him on the sea.

Lines from the song ‘All Hail the Tiger’, composed and sung by Anirudh Ravichander and written by Heisenberg, describe the protagonist as ‘the tiger’, taking off on how his fans refer to NTR as the young tiger.

The video ends with NTR stating that the sea has witnessed more bloodshed than marine life. He calls the sea ‘erra samudram’ or the red sea.

Devara marks Janhvi Kapoor’s entry into Telugu cinema and stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist. Prakash Raj, Srikanth and Shine Tom Chacko are also part of the cast.

Produced by NTR’s brother Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Devara has on board production designer Sabu Cyril, editor Sreekar Prasad and cinematographer Rathnavelu. The film is reportedly high on visual effects and is being designed to be a spectacle.

Koratala Siva and NTR have earlier worked together in Brindavanam, Oosaravelli and Janatha Garage.

