‘Devara’ is the title of Jr NTR’s film with Koratala Siva; first-look poster out

May 19, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST

Also starring Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Prakash Raj, Jr NTR’s ‘Devara’ is slated to release in theatres on April 5, 2024

The Hindu Bureau

First look of Jr NTR’s ‘Devara’ | Photo Credit: @tarak9999/Twitter

Jr NTR’s much-awaited film with director Koratala Siva has been titled Devara. The title was announced along with a first-look poster today, on the occasion of the RRR star’s 40th birthday tomorrow.

In tune with the previously released posters, the first look features a dagger-wielding Jr NTR standing on top of a rock on the sea; according to reports, the film is based on a story set on the coastal lands of India.

Also starring Janhvi Kapoor in her Telugu debut, Saif Ali Khan, and Prakash Raj, Devara marks Jr NTR’s second collaboration with Siva after Janatha Garage.

The film’s cinematography is handled by Rathnavelu while editing and production design will be done by Sreekar Prasad and Sabu Cyril respectively.

Devara is produced by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Harikrishna K under their banner Yuvasudha Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram through NTR Arts. The film is slated to hit screens on April 5, 2024.

