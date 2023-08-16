‘Devara’: First look of Saif Ali Khan from Jr. NTR-Koratala Siva’s film out

August 16, 2023 02:23 pm | Updated 02:23 pm IST

The makers of Devara, actor Jr. NTR’s upcoming Telugu film with director Koratala Siva, have unveiled the first-look poster of actor Saif Ali Khan on his 53rd birthday on Wednesday.

The first look features Saif in a rustic avatar as his character Bhaira.

Devara features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. Anirudh Ravichander is scoring the music, with R Rathnavelu as cinematographer, Sabu Cyril as art director, and Sreekar Prasad as editor.

Produced by Hari Krishna K of NTR Arts and Sudhakar Mikkilineni of Yuvasudha Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram through NTR Arts, the film is slated to be released on April 5, 2024.

Meanwhile, Saif was last seen in Vikram Vedha and Adipurush. He’s also voicing Star-Lord in Marvel’s Wastelanders, Marvel’s upcoming Hindi Audible Original podcast series. The actor will soon be seen in the Hindi adaptation of the Danish/Swedish drama Bron/Broen (The Bridge).

