ADVERTISEMENT

‘Devara’: First look of Saif Ali Khan from Jr. NTR-Koratala Siva’s film out

August 16, 2023 02:23 pm | Updated 02:23 pm IST

The poster was unveiled on Saif’s 53rd birthday on Wednesday

The Hindu Bureau

Saif Ali Khan’s first look from ‘Devara’ | Photo Credit: @tarak9999/X

The makers of Devara, actor Jr. NTR’s upcoming Telugu film with director Koratala Siva, have unveiled the first-look poster of actor Saif Ali Khan on his 53rd birthday on Wednesday.

The first look features Saif in a rustic avatar as his character Bhaira.

Devara features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. Anirudh Ravichander is scoring the music, with R Rathnavelu as cinematographer, Sabu Cyril as art director, and Sreekar Prasad as editor.

ALSO READ
Marvel at the Khans: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan on turning superheroes with ‘Wastelanders’

Produced by Hari Krishna K of NTR Arts and Sudhakar Mikkilineni of Yuvasudha Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram through NTR Arts, the film is slated to be released on April 5, 2024.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Saif was last seen in Vikram Vedha and Adipurush. He’s also voicing Star-Lord in Marvel’s Wastelanders, Marvel’s upcoming Hindi Audible Original podcast series. The actor will soon be seen in the Hindi adaptation of the Danish/Swedish drama Bron/Broen (The Bridge).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US