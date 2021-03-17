Dev Patel’s ‘Monkey Man’ to star Sobhita Dhulipala in one of the lead roles

Sobhita Dhulipala

17 March 2021 17:02 IST

The film, inspired by the Hindu myth of Hanuman, is set to release on Netflix in 2022

Dev Patel’s directorial debut Monkey Man will star Made in Heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala, as well as Sharlto Copley and Sikandar Kher.

The film has been bagged by Netflix for a deal in the region of $30M for most worldwide rights, reported Deadline.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Advertising

Advertising

Monkey Man is partly-inspired by the Hindu myth about the deity Hanuman who is half man, half monkey, and will see Dev Patel play a man who comes out of prison into a world of corporate greed, and take revenge on everyone who wronged him before.

Dev Patel himself wrote the script with Paul Angunawela and his Hotel Mumbai collaborator John Collee, and Netflix is set to release the film in 2022.

The actor, who was most recently seen in The Personal History of David Copperfield, also has The Green Knight set for release next.