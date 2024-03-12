Dev Patel’s directorial debut, ‘Monkey Man’ stuns SXSW with rare standing ovation

March 12, 2024 02:26 pm | Updated 02:26 pm IST

The film is set against the backdrop of India and is inspired by the legend of Hanuman

Dev Patel’s directorial debut, Monkey Man, received a thunderous standing ovation at its SXSW premiere, captivating audiences with its intense narrative and breathtaking action sequences. The film, presented by Monkeypaw Productions and distributed by Universal Pictures, showcased Patel’s renaissance man-like talents as director, producer, writer, and lead actor. The Paramount Theatre in Austin witnessed an unprecedented outpouring of acclaim as Patel’s portrayal of a young man seeking vengeance for his mother’s death captivated the audience, provoking a rare standing ovation, otherwise uncommon to the film conference. Academy award-winner, Jordan Peele, whol also serves as producer for the film, introduced Patel and emphasized the film’s cinematic grandeur and immersive experience it offers to viewers. Originally slated for release on Netflix, Universal quickly acquired the global distribution rights for $30 million, still fresh from its very own produced Best Picture winner in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. ALSO READ Oscars 2024: ‘Oppenheimer’ wins Best Picture in epic landslide

Early reviews on social media have lauded Monkey Man for its visceral storytelling and Patel’s compelling performance. Critics have praised the film’s exploration of themes such as religious hypocrisy, caste discrimination, and governmental corruption, all underscored by Patel’s raw intensity and commitment to the role.

Patel’s journey to bring Monkey Man to fruition was marked by challenges, including filming amidst the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic and enduring personal injuries sustained during production. However, his unwavering dedication to the project, coupled with his profound connection to the material, seems to shine through in every frame of the film.

Inspired by his love for action cinema and the stories his grandfather shared with him as a child, Monkey Man is a testament to Patel’s vision as a filmmaker. Set against the backdrop of India and drawing from the legend of Hanuman, the film looks to deliver a gripping tale of resilience and redemption.

With a stellar cast including Sharlto Copley, Pitobash, Vipin Sharma, and Sobhita Dhulipala, Monkey Man hits screens across the world on April 5, 2024.

