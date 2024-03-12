Dev Patel’s directorial debut, ‘Monkey Man’ stuns SXSW with rare standing ovation

Dev Patel’s directorial debut, Monkey Man, received a thunderous standing ovation at its SXSW premiere, captivating audiences with its intense narrative and breathtaking action sequences. The film, presented by Monkeypaw Productions and distributed by Universal Pictures, showcased Patel’s renaissance man-like talents as director, producer, writer, and lead actor.
The Paramount Theatre in Austin witnessed an unprecedented outpouring of acclaim as Patel’s portrayal of a young man seeking vengeance for his mother’s death captivated the audience, provoking a rare standing ovation, otherwise uncommon to the film conference.
Academy award-winner, Jordan Peele, whol also serves as producer for the film, introduced Patel and emphasized the film’s cinematic grandeur and immersive experience it offers to viewers. Originally slated for release on Netflix, Universal quickly acquired the global distribution rights for $30 million, still fresh from its very own produced Best Picture winner in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.