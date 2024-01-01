GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Movies

Movies

‘Showtime’ series review: Emraan Hashmi is good fun in showbiz satire

Shilajit Mitra
Movies

‘All of Us Strangers’ movie review: Death becomes them in Andrew Haigh’s piercing drama

Mini Anthikad Chhibber
John Cena, right, in a scene from ‘Ricky Stanicky’
Movies

‘Ricky Stanicky’ movie review: John Cena is fun, the film isn’t

Gopinath Rajendran
Nimisha Sajayan as Mala Jogi, a forest range officer in webseries ‘Poacher’
Movies
Nimisha Sajayan on being Mala Jogi, the lead character in webseries ‘Poacher’ Nimisha Sajayan on her role in ‘Poacher’, and on exploring new characters in Tamil cinema and other languages

To Kill a Tiger
Movies India’s documentary wave | ‘To Kill a Tiger’, ‘Against the Tide, ‘Until I Fly’ — non-fiction storytelling is gaining a following
Movies Director Guruprasad interview: On ‘Ranganayaka’ and forming a hit combination with Jaggesh
Dhanush in his first look from ‘Kubera’
Movies ‘Kubera’ first look: Dhanush intrigues in first film with Sekhar Kammula
A still from ‘Anatomy of a Fall’
Movies ‘Anatomy of a Fall’: How the legal drama goes beyond the confines of labels
Shivarajkumar and Prabhu Deva in ‘Karataka Damanaka’
Movies ‘Karataka Damanaka’ movie review: Shivarajkumar, Prabhu Deva add fun to this social drama
Movies ‘Fallout’ trailer: iconic video game gets eye-popping series adaptation
A still from ‘Mithya’
Movies BIFFes 2024 | Sumanth Bhat on directing ‘Mithya’ and fulfilling a long-cherished dream
A still from ‘Fairy Folk’ 
Movies ‘Fairy Folk’ movie review: An unusual urban fantasy that exposes the reality of corroding relationships
Tamil Nadu Real Manjummel Boys hero in 2006: I could not think of going back without my childhood friend
Sharwanand in a still from ‘Manamey’ promo video
Movies Sharwanand’s next titled ‘Manamey’; first look out

Dheekshith Shetty in ‘Blink’.

‘Blink’ movie review: Srinidhi Bengaluru makes a solid debut with a gripping time-travel drama

Vivek M.V.
Nandamuri Balakrishna in a still from ‘NBK 109’

‘NBK 109’ first glimpse: Balakrishna goes hunting for baddies in Bobby Kolli’s actioner

The Hindu Bureau
Kartik Aaryan in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’

Kartik Aaryan starts shooting for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’

PTI
Ubisoft’s Watch Dogs

Ubisoft announces live-action ‘Watch Dogs’ adaptation based on popular videogame series

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde to star alongside Ahan Shetty in ‘Sanki’

PTI
Riley Keough

Riley Keough, Laura Dern and Billy Crudup team up for Noah Baumbach's Netflix film

PTI
Emma Stone in ‘Poor Things’

‘Poor Things’ movie review: Emma Stone astounds in Yorgos Lanthimos’ wild, weird and wonderful universe

Mini Anthikad Chhibber
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied.

Natalie Portman divorces Benjamin Millepied after 11 years of marriage

The Hindu Bureau
Sanjay Leela Bhansali; a poster for ‘Heeramandi’

Sanjay Leela Bhansali to launch first ‘Heeramandi’ song on Miss World stage, floats music label

ANI
Hans Zimmer

After ‘Dune 2’, Hans Zimmer joins forces with Shashwat Sachdev for upcoming series, ‘Virdee’

The Hindu Bureau
Jaggesh and Rachitha Mahalakshmi in ‘Ranganayaka’.

‘Ranganayaka’ movie review: Jaggesh-Guruprasad combo fails to create magic

Vivek M.V.
