‘Showtime’ series review: Emraan Hashmi is good fun in showbiz satire
Shilajit Mitra
Movies
‘All of Us Strangers’ movie review: Death becomes them in Andrew Haigh’s piercing drama
Mini Anthikad Chhibber
Movies
‘Ricky Stanicky’ movie review: John Cena is fun, the film isn’t
Gopinath Rajendran
Movies
Nimisha Sajayan on being Mala Jogi, the lead character in webseries ‘Poacher’
Nimisha Sajayan on her role in ‘Poacher’, and on exploring new characters in Tamil cinema and other languages
Top Picks
Movies
India’s documentary wave | ‘To Kill a Tiger’, ‘Against the Tide, ‘Until I Fly’ — non-fiction storytelling is gaining a following
Movies
Director Guruprasad interview: On ‘Ranganayaka’ and forming a hit combination with Jaggesh
Movies
‘Kubera’ first look: Dhanush intrigues in first film with Sekhar Kammula
Movies
‘Anatomy of a Fall’: How the legal drama goes beyond the confines of labels
Movies
‘Karataka Damanaka’ movie review: Shivarajkumar, Prabhu Deva add fun to this social drama
Movies
‘Fallout’ trailer: iconic video game gets eye-popping series adaptation
Movies
BIFFes 2024 | Sumanth Bhat on directing ‘Mithya’ and fulfilling a long-cherished dream
Movies
‘Fairy Folk’ movie review: An unusual urban fantasy that exposes the reality of corroding relationships
Tamil Nadu
Real Manjummel Boys hero in 2006: I could not think of going back without my childhood friend
Movies
Sharwanand’s next titled ‘Manamey’; first look out
More stories from Movies
‘Blink’ movie review: Srinidhi Bengaluru makes a solid debut with a gripping time-travel drama
Vivek M.V.
‘NBK 109’ first glimpse: Balakrishna goes hunting for baddies in Bobby Kolli’s actioner
The Hindu Bureau
‘Ricky Stanicky’ movie review: John Cena is fun, the film isn’t
Gopinath Rajendran
‘Kubera’ first look: Dhanush intrigues in first film with Sekhar Kammula
The Hindu Bureau
Kartik Aaryan starts shooting for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’
PTI
Ubisoft announces live-action ‘Watch Dogs’ adaptation based on popular videogame series
The Hindu Bureau
Pooja Hegde to star alongside Ahan Shetty in ‘Sanki’
PTI
Riley Keough, Laura Dern and Billy Crudup team up for Noah Baumbach's Netflix film
PTI
‘Poor Things’ movie review: Emma Stone astounds in Yorgos Lanthimos’ wild, weird and wonderful universe
Mini Anthikad Chhibber
Natalie Portman divorces Benjamin Millepied after 11 years of marriage
The Hindu Bureau
‘Showtime’ series review: Emraan Hashmi is good fun in showbiz satire
Shilajit Mitra
Sanjay Leela Bhansali to launch first ‘Heeramandi’ song on Miss World stage, floats music label
ANI
After ‘Dune 2’, Hans Zimmer joins forces with Shashwat Sachdev for upcoming series, ‘Virdee’
The Hindu Bureau
‘Ranganayaka’ movie review: Jaggesh-Guruprasad combo fails to create magic
Vivek M.V.
