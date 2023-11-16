ADVERTISEMENT

Destin Daniel Cretton departs as director on ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’

November 16, 2023 01:08 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST

The movie was supposed to be Cretton’s second Marvel project after he delivered a blockbuster with 2021’s ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’

PTI

Director Destin Daniel Cretton arrives for the world premiere of Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ | Photo Credit: VALERIE MACON

Filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton is no longer attached as the director of Marvel Studios' much-anticipated next "Avengers" movie.

Titled "Avengers: Kang Dynasty", the movie was supposed to be Cretton's second Marvel project after he delivered a blockbuster with 2021's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings".

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, the filmmaker exited the project on amicable terms as he remains on board to direct the sequel to "Shang-Chi".

ALSO READ
‘Shang-Chi’ director Destin Daniel Cretton on the human story within the Marvel superhero film

Cretton is also working on the Disney+ series “Wonder Man” for Marvel Studios. He will serve as the director and executive of the project, which was shut down by the writers and actors strike in Hollywood but will soon resume its filming.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"Avengers: Kang Dynasty", the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster "Avengers: Endgame", will focus on Kang, Marvel Cinematic Universe’s new main villain essayed by Jonathan Majors.

The movie is scheduled to come out in the US on May 1, 2026, and will be followed by "Avengers: Secret Wars" on May 7, 2027. The two "Avenger" movies will bring down the curtain on Phase 6 of the MCU.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US