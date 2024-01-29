ADVERTISEMENT

‘Despicable Me 4’ trailer: Gru welcomes new member to family; Will Ferrell and Sofia Vergara to voice new villains

January 29, 2024 03:04 pm | Updated 03:04 pm IST

Set to release on July 3, 2024, ‘Despicable Me 4’ is directed by Chris Renaud and co-directed by Patrick Delage

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Despicable Me 4’. | Photo Credit: Universal Pictures/YouTube

The trailer for Universal and Illumination’s Despicable Me 4 is out. The film, set to release on July 3, 2024, is directed by Chris Renaud and and co-directed by Patrick Delage.

The film is an extension of the popular franchise, which is about the reformed supervillain Gru (Steve Carrell) trying to be good and finding a family while he does that. Also returning to the fourth part are Kristen Wiig, Miranda Cosgrove, Steve Coogan, Chris Renaud, Dana Gaier, and Pierre Coffin.

Despicable Me 4 will have Will Ferrell, Joey King, Sofia Vergara, Stephen Colbert, Chloe Fineman and Madison Polan voicing new characters. Gru’s new nemesis Maxime Le Mal is voiced by Ferrell, while Vergara essays Valentina, Maxime’s femme fatale girlfriend.

Despicable Me 3, released in 2017, was a huge blockbuster, crossing the $ 1 billion milestone worldwide. The film even exceeded Shrek series to be the high-grossing animated film franchise. In the fourth installment, Gru and and partner Lucy (voiced by Kristen Wiig) will welcome a new member to the family: their son, Gru Jr. Chris Meledandri is the producer while Mike White is the writer.

