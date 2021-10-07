‘Desperate Housewives’ stars Teri Hatcher, James Denton to reunite for holiday movie

The duo will star in ‘A Kiss Before Christmas,’ which comes from Hallmark Channel, and will premiere later this year

Teri Hatcher and James Denton, the two former stars of the 2004 ABC series “Desperate Housewives”, are set to star in “A Kiss Before Christmas”.

The movie, which comes from Hallmark Channel, will premiere later this year.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Denton plays a real estate development executive named Ethan, a married man who is father with two teenagers.

After losing out on a promotion on Christmas Eve, he decides that nice guys do finish last and wishes that his life had gone differently. With the help of some Christmas magic, he wakes up the next morning to discover that he is CEO of his company.

But there’s a catch: He’s no longer with his wife, Joyce (Hatcher), and doesn’t have his children.

“Joyce is the key to Ethan being able to reclaim his original life and the family he loves -- he must convince her that their happily-ever-after is waiting for them... and he only has until Christmas Day,” the logline reads.

Reminiscing the days of the long-running and Emmy-winning “Desperate Housewives”, Hatcher said she knew she and Denton would be friends for life “since that famous scene where he found me in the bushes”.

“The chemistry and friendship we had on Desperate Housewives is alive and well all these years later and the loving, warm spirit of the holidays is the perfect backdrop for reuniting. It’s amazing to be back together. It’s just like old times. You won’t want to miss it,” the “Supergirl” actor added.

Denton, who also serves as an executive producer on the movie, said he always wanted to back a unique story as his first Hallmark Christmas production. He also stars on the Hallmark series “Good Witch”.

“I had no idea that we’d be lucky enough to get Teri. We’ve always wanted to work together again, and we found the perfect vehicle for what I think is the first Desperate Housewives reunion,” he said.

“And since we’re on Hallmark, I don’t have to worry about getting shot at the end,” he quipped.