ADVERTISEMENT

Denzel Washington to reunite with Ridley Scott for 'Gladiator' sequel

March 18, 2023 01:25 pm | Updated 01:25 pm IST - Los Angeles

The director-actor duo had famously worked together on 2007’s biographical crime film ‘American Gangster’

PTI

Denzil Washington | Photo Credit: Rich Fury

Los Angeles

Hollywood veterans Ridley Scott and Denzel Washington are set to reteam for the filmmaker's upcoming Gladiator sequel movie.

The director-actor duo has previously worked on 2007's biographical crime film American Gangster.

The Gladiator sequel features Aftersun star Paul Mescal in the lead.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to entertainment website Variety, details of Washington's character in the Paramount Pictures project are under wraps.

Also Read: ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ movie review: A thrilling tale on the corroding effect of unfettered ambition

The original movie, which came out in 2000, starred Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix and Conie Nielsen. Crowe essayed the role of Maximus, the Roman general-turned-gladiator, who avenges the murders of his wife and son.

The sequel, set years after the events of the first film, will focus on Lucius (Mescal), the son of Lucilla (Nielsen) and the nephew of Commodus (Phoenix). Lucius and Lucilla were saved by Maximus when he defeated Commodus in combat, though he too succumbed to his injuries, allowing him to finally reunite with his murdered wife and son in the afterlife.

Scott also will produce the film with Scott Free president Michael Pruss as well as Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher via Red Wagon Entertainment. Walter Parkes and Laurie MacDonald are executive producing.

The script is penned by David Scarpa.

The Banshees of Inisherin star Barry Keoghan is in negotiations to play Emperor Geta.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US