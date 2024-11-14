Denzel Washington reveals same-sex kiss cut from ‘Gladiator 2’

Denzel Washington just disclosed in an interview that a same-sex kiss scene he filmed for Gladiator II was ultimately cut from the theatrical release. In the sequel to Ridley Scott’s 2000 classic, Washington stars as Macrinus, a powerful Roman figure who manages a roster of gladiators. According to Washington, the script initially suggested Macrinus’s history of relationships with men, prompting the scene where he kissed a male character, and a move that Washington joked was “the kiss of death” as he kills the character shortly afterward.

Washington speculated that the scene’s removal might reflect studio hesitation, saying, “I guess they weren’t ready for that yet.” Nonetheless, the actor’s performance as Macrinus has generated early awards buzz, particularly in the Best Supporting Actor category.

The film marks a reunion between Washington and director Ridley Scott, following their collaboration on American Gangster. Washington cited his admiration for Scott as a primary reason for joining the project, especially as he considers the remaining films he plans to take on. He’s stated a renewed focus on working with top-tier directors as he approaches a potential career wind-down, adding that each role now must offer something unique.

Gladiator II will premiere in theaters on November 22, distributed by Paramount Pictures.