HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dennis Quaid on board Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Bass Reeves’ series

The show is currently filming in Texas

January 20, 2023 12:34 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST

PTI
Dennis Quaid

Dennis Quaid | Photo Credit: Evan Agostini

Veteran actor Dennis Quaid has joined David Oyelowo in the Paramount+ series Bass Reeves. The show hails from Yellowstone co-creator/showrunner Taylor Sheridan.

It focuses on legendary lawman Bass Reeves, noted as the first black deputy US marshal west of the Mississippi River. Reeves (Oyelowo), known as the greatest frontier hero in American history and possibly inspiration for “The Lone Ranger,” worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded.

Quaid will essay the role of Sherrill Lynn, a Deputy US Marshall. Bass Reeves series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios,101 Studios, Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions and Oyelowo’s Yoruba Saxon.

The show is currently filming in Texas. Executive producers are Taylor Sheridan, Chad Feehan, David C. Glasser, David Oyelowo, Jessica Oyelowo, David Permut, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and David Hutkin.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.