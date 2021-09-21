Denise Richards join family-comedy ‘The Junkyard Dogs’

The story centres on a dog who is a master escape artist, and must team up with his neighbourhood puppy pals to prevent their block from being robbed

Actor Denise Richards is set to star in Verdi Productions’ upcoming comedy movie “The Junkyard Dogs”.

According to Deadline, Jacob Cooney is directing the film from a script he co-wrote with Jamie Sykes.

The story centres on a dog named Houdini who is a master escape artist, and must team up with his neighbourhood puppy pals to prevent their block from being robbed by a duo of incompetent thieves.

Richards will essay the role of Monica Sullivan, a single mother of two who is preparing for her upcoming wedding but discovers that both her children and her pup are making a plan to stop the thieves before their neighborhood falls under siege.

The movie is being produced by Chad A Verdi, Chelsea Vale, David Gere, Chad A Verdi Jr and Paul Luba.

Makers are planning to release “The Junkyard Dogs” sometime next year.