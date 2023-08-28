ADVERTISEMENT

Denis Villenueve wants to complete ‘Dune’ trilogy with ‘Dune: Messiah’, his last in franchise

August 28, 2023 11:46 am | Updated 11:46 am IST

With ‘Dune: Part Two’ due in 2024, the director said he wants to explore the world of Arrakis in a third film based on ‘Dune Messiah’, the second in Frank Herbert’s series of six novels

PTI

Denis Villeneuve, Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet during the Warner Bros. Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2023 | Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello

Filmmaker Denis Villenueve has teased a third part in the Dune film franchise and said it would be "the dream" if he succeeds in making a trilogy.

His Dune: Part Two, a follow-up to the 2021 Oscar-winning Dune based on Frank Herbert's book series, is due to hit theatres in March 2024. It is fronted by Timothee Chalamet, who plays Paul Atreides, a brilliant young man who must travel to Arrakis, the most dangerous planet in the universe, to ensure the future of his family and people.

Villenueve, also known for films such as Arrival, Blade Runner 2049, and Prisoners, said he wants to explore the world of Arrakis in a third film based on Dune Messiah, the second in Herbert's Dune series of six novels.

"If I succeed in making a trilogy, that would be the dream. Dune Messiah was written in reaction to the fact that people perceived Paul Atreides as a hero, which is not what (Herbert) wanted to do. My adaptation (of Dune) is closer to his idea that it's actually a warning... After that the books become more… esoteric," the director told British magazine Empire.

While he has yet to get the go-ahead for a third movie, Villenueve revealed: "There are words on paper." After a potential Dune 3, Villeneuve said he would bid adieu to Arrakis and move on to other projects.

Backed by Warner Bros and Legendary Entertainment, the upcoming Dune: Part Two stars Chalamet along with Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgard and Dave Bautista also poised to return.

Austin Butler, Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh, Lea Seydoux and Souheila Yacoub are the new additions to the cast of the sequel.

