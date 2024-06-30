Denis Villeneuve’s next projects, new Monsterverse film get release schedule from Warner Bros and Legendary

Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures have set their sights on their cinematic future with two major announcements reshaping their upcoming release schedule. Leading the charge is an untitled event film from Dune director Denis Villeneuve, slated for release on December 18, 2026, in IMAX format.

While details on Villeneuve’s latest venture remain shrouded in secrecy, speculation is rife that it could potentially adapt Annie Jacobsen’s, Nuclear War: A Scenario. This Pulitzer Prize finalist delves into the chilling hypotheticals of global conflict, drawing from exclusive interviews with military and civilian experts deeply embedded in the world of nuclear strategy.

Simultaneously, Legendary Pictures is collaborating with Villeneuve on expanding the Dune universe with a third installment, following the monumental success of Dune: Part Two earlier this year. Starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Rebecca Ferguson, the sequel grossed a staggering $711 million worldwide, cementing its status as a cultural and box office phenomenon.

Warner Bros. has also scheduled the next installment in its beloved Monsterverse franchise for March 26, 2027, following the triumph of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which opened to an impressive $80 million.

Amid these announcements, Warner Bros. Pictures Animation and Locksmith’s animated feature, previously set for March 2027, has been rescheduled to July 23, 2027.

