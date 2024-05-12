GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

‘Demon Slayer’ Season 4 to premiere on JioCinema’s new Anime Hub

The platform’s new Anime Hub will join Crunchyroll and Netflix in streaming new episodes for the upcoming ‘Demon Slayer’ Hashira Training Arc

Published - May 12, 2024 01:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Demon Slayer’ Hashira Training Arc

A still from ‘Demon Slayer’ Hashira Training Arc

Indian otakus have reason to rejoice as JioCinema will now start catering to the insatiable appetite for Japanese anime in the country with its all-new Anime Hub. Scheduled for launch today, the new venture by Viacom18’s OTT streaming service will now serve up a diverse array of genre-spanning titles, with the much-awaited Demon Slayer Season 4 taking the spotlight.

Why the new anime ‘Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End’ is the future of fantasy

Demon Slayer, the brainchild of mangaka Koyoharu Gotouge, has amassed a dedicated global following, and its Hashira Training Arc is set to premiere exclusively on JioCinema. JioCinema looks to bridge the gap for Indian viewers who have long relied on platforms like Crunchyroll and Netflix, if not the rampant pirated websites, for their anime fix.

The Season 4 premiere of Demon Slayer will mark a simultaneous global release, making the new Anime Hub the go-to destination for Indian otakus. Set to kick off on May 12, fans can expect weekly episodes covering the penultimate arc of Ufotable’s beloved series.

‘The Boy and the Heron’ movie review: Hayao Miyazaki’s Wonderland comes calling

This season, following the intense Swordsmith Village arc, Tanjiro and his companions undergo rigorous training with the Hashira to prepare for their ultimate showdown with Muzan Kibutsuji. The premiere episode is slated to drop at 12:15 AM IST on May 13, aligning with international schedules.

Accompanying Demon Slayer are a curated selection of other popular anime series including, Spy X Family, Assassination Classroom, Mob Psycho 100, Tokyo Revengers, Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun, Welcome to the Elite, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, The Junji Ito Maniac, Bofuri: I Hate Getting Hurt, So I Put All My Skill Points Into Defense, My Next Life as a, Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!, The Familiar of Zero, Goblin Slayer, and In/Spectre.

Delhi’s WaConne AniFest 2.0 unveils anime VTubing avatars voiced by Indian voice actors

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.