‘Demon Slayer’ Season 4 to premiere on JioCinema’s new Anime Hub

Indian otakus have reason to rejoice as JioCinema will now start catering to the insatiable appetite for Japanese anime in the country with its all-new Anime Hub. Scheduled for launch today, the new venture by Viacom18’s OTT streaming service will now serve up a diverse array of genre-spanning titles, with the much-awaited Demon Slayer Season 4 taking the spotlight.

Demon Slayer, the brainchild of mangaka Koyoharu Gotouge, has amassed a dedicated global following, and its Hashira Training Arc is set to premiere exclusively on JioCinema. JioCinema looks to bridge the gap for Indian viewers who have long relied on platforms like Crunchyroll and Netflix, if not the rampant pirated websites, for their anime fix.

The Season 4 premiere of Demon Slayer will mark a simultaneous global release, making the new Anime Hub the go-to destination for Indian otakus. Set to kick off on May 12, fans can expect weekly episodes covering the penultimate arc of Ufotable’s beloved series.

This season, following the intense Swordsmith Village arc, Tanjiro and his companions undergo rigorous training with the Hashira to prepare for their ultimate showdown with Muzan Kibutsuji. The premiere episode is slated to drop at 12:15 AM IST on May 13, aligning with international schedules.

Accompanying Demon Slayer are a curated selection of other popular anime series including, Spy X Family, Assassination Classroom, Mob Psycho 100, Tokyo Revengers, Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun, Welcome to the Elite, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, The Junji Ito Maniac, Bofuri: I Hate Getting Hurt, So I Put All My Skill Points Into Defense, My Next Life as a, Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!, The Familiar of Zero, Goblin Slayer, and In/Spectre.