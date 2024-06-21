‘Demon Slayer’ Infinity Castle Arc to release as anime film trilogy, according to leaks

Japanese animation studio Ufotable has revealed plans to adapt the Infinity Castle arc from the popular anime series Demon Slayer into a trilogy of animated films. This announcement follows a leak from the Jump Victory Carnival’s website, where details about the upcoming project were inadvertently disclosed.

The Infinity Castle arc is a significant part of the Demon Slayer storyline, serving as the final confrontation between the Demon Slayer corps and the antagonist Muzan and his Upper Moon demon forces. This adaptation into three movies indicates a departure from previous film releases that focused on recapitulating the series or bridging narrative gaps.

Ufotable’s decision reflects the ongoing trend of studios adapting manga arcs into theatrical releases, leveraging the success of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, which remains the highest-grossing anime film to date.

While specific release dates and distribution platforms for the trilogy are yet to be confirmed, further details about the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Arc adaptation are expected to be unveiled during the upcoming Jump Victory Carnival event on July 21, 2024.

