Demi Moore to star in Taylor Sheridan, Christian Wallace's 'Landman'

February 08, 2024 01:47 pm | Updated 01:47 pm IST

American actor Demi Moore has joined the cast of Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace's Paramount+ drama Landman, Deadline reported.

Moore will play the series regular role of Cami, wife to one of the most powerful oil men in Texas and a friend of Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton). Set in the fabled boomtowns of West Texas, Landman is a modern-day story of fortune hunting on oil rigs.

Based on the 11-part podcast 'Boomtown,' the series tells the narrative of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires who are powering a boom that is altering our climate, economy, and geopolitics. "Demi Moore is an iconic and extraordinary talent," said Chris McCarthy, President and CEO, of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios. "We are thrilled to have her join Billy Bob Thornton and the star-studded cast of Landman, our next epic series from Taylor Sheridan."

Landman stars Billy Bob Thornton and Moore, as well as Ali Larter (The Last Victim), Michelle Randolph (1923), Jacob Lofland (Joker 2), Kayla Wallace (When Calls the Heart), James Jordan (Yellowstone), Mark Collie (Nashville), and Paulina Chavez. Landman is executive produced by Sheridan, Wallace, David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman, and Stephen Kay. Executive producers include Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch of Imperative Development LLC, as well as J.K. Nickell and Megan Creydt of Texas Monthly. Peter Feldman acts as co-executive producer.

Moore will next be seen in the second season of Ryan Murphy's anthology series Feud: Capote vs. The Swans as Ann Woodward, a former showgirl and radio actress convicted of murdering her husband in 1955. She also has Coralie Fargeat's debut studio film, The Substance, alongside Margaret Qualley.