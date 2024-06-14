‘Delicious in Dungeon’ series review: Michelin-star anime proves monsters have never looked more delectable

Fantasy anime has always been a sprawling buffet of oversaturated ideas, most of which seem unpalatable, tasteless or downright putrid. But Delicious in Dungeon (or its Japanese title Dungeon Meshi) has quietly emerged as a rare delicacy at the end of the spread. Brought to life by Ryoko Kui’s manga and animated by Studio Trigger under Yoshihiro Miyajima’s direction, the anime serves up a hearty blend of humour, heart, and RPG-inspired dungeon escapades, all seasoned with the most outrageous propositions: could we make a meal out of monsters?

The adventure begins with Laios, the affable (and most certainly neurodivergent) leader of a ragtag group of adventurers, who watches helplessly as his sister Falin is swallowed whole by a red dragon. With their pantry as empty as their purses, Laios hatches a plan to dine on the very monsters that haunt the dungeon? Armed with a tattered copy of the “Dungeon Gourmet Guide” and driven by his insatiable curiosity and encyclopaedic knowledge of dungeon fauna, Laios sets out to turn the dungeon into a beastly smorgasbord, with every creepy crawly he encounters becoming a potential entrée.

Delicious in Dungeon (Japanese) Director: Yoshihiro Miyajima Cast: Kentarō Kumagai, Sayaka Senbongi, Asuna Tomari, Hiroshi Naka Episodes: 24 Runtime: 25 minutes Storyline: A motly crew of adventurers must traverse a dungeon to rescue a former member of the band before she gets digested by a dragon

Laios’ band of companions is as unhinged as the dishes they prepare. There’s Marcille, the elven mage whose delicate sensibilities and ethical qualms make her the reluctant foodie of the group. Her frequent outbursts and wide-eyed horror at Laios’ gastronomic experiments are a source of constant amusement. Then there’s Chilchuck, the halfling thief whose knack for disarming traps is only rivalled by his wariness of the Laios’s choices, making him the group’s cautious critic.

But the true star of this culinary caper is Senshi, the dwarven chef whose expertise in cooking dungeon monsters turns grisly ingredients into gourmet delights. Senshi’s philosophy is rooted in a deep respect for nature’s balance, advocating a nose-to-tail approach where nothing goes to waste. His meticulous preparation methods and reverence for each creature he cooks reflect a utilitarian conservationism that serves as a commentary on the anime’s exploration of sustainability.

The juxtaposition of Marcille’s high-strung aversion to monster cuisine and Laios’ rabid (quite literally) embrace of it provides a rich vein of humour and conflict. Her face contorts to hilarious effect at the sight of a basilisk omelette, while Laios practically salivates over the prospect of cooking up a dragon steak.

Marcille’s wrestles with the moral indigestion of eating sentient beings, her disgust serving as a bitter garnish to the group’s survival tactics. This ongoing tussle between survival and ethics prompts viewers to chew over their own food choices, making the series a flavorful feast that cleverly spices up the conversation on the ethics of consumption.

Meanwhile, Chilchuck’s role as the practical, sceptical member of the party grounds the series in a sense of realism. His constant grumbling and cautious bites of Senshi’s culinary creations offer a perfect foil to Laios’s unbridled excitement and Senshi’s culinary zeal. His reluctant participation in the monster meals, often accompanied by dry commentary and hesitant nibbles, serves as a (failing) voice of reason to their antics.

The show’s animation is an absolute visual feast. As the studio responsible for Netflix’s Anime of the Year winning Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Studio Trigger has taken Kui’s intricate art and brought it to life with vibrant colours, fluid motion, and a delightful attention to detail. Each episode is a banquet for the eyes, with every dish; be it Kabayaki-style kraken parasite, scorpion hot pots or even grilled living armour (yes, you can indeed eat living armour) rendered in mouth-watering detail. The dungeon itself, with its claustrophobic corridors and expansive caverns, is depicted through inventive camera angles and lush backgrounds.

Having already composed the sweeping orchestral score for Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End earlier this year, Evan Call’s whimsical, upbeat score for the anime perfectly complements the series’ playful tone. Even J-pop veterans, Bump of Chicken’s catchy intro, “Sleep Walking Orchestra” is an instant anime classic.

Delicious in Dungeon invites us to embark on a gastronomic journey like no other. Whether you’re a seasoned foodie or a fantasy fan, the anime serves up a nourishing blend of peculiar flavours that is sure to leave you hungry for more.

With FX’s The Bear Season 3 around the corner, Carmy Berzatto better be watching his back.

All episodes of Delicious in Dungeon are streaming on Netflix