‘Delhi Crime Season 2’ trailer: Shefali Shah’s DCP Vartika Chaturvedi hunts mysterious gang of killers

A still from the trailer | Photo Credit: Netflix India
The Hindu BureauAugust 08, 2022 13:09 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 13:09 IST

The trailer of the second season of Netflix’s critically-acclaimed series Delhi Crime was released earlier today.

The trailer of the new season shows series star Shefali Shah return as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi with a new troubling case in hand. After multiple senior citizens are murdered throughout the city by a mysterious gang of killers, DCP Vartika along with the newly-promoted Neeti Singh (Rasika Duggal) and Vartika’s right-hand man Bhupendra Singh (Rajesh Tailang) need to piece the puzzles amidst increasing public fear.

The upcoming season shoulders a lot of expectations since the first season of the police procedural series, which premiered in 2019, had won the International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series. The first season of the show had centred on the infamous 2012 Delhi gangrape case.

The second season will also see Adil Hussain, Anurag Arora, Sidharth Bhardwaj and Gopal Dutt reprising their roles from the first season. Yashaswini Dayama, Denzil Smith, Tillotama Shome, Jatin Goswami, Vyom Yadav and Ankit Sharma are also part of the cast.

The new season is created by Richie Mehta and is written by Mayank Tewari, Shubhra Swarup, Vidit Tripathi, Ensia Mirza, Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh and Virat Basoya. The series is produced by SK Global Entertainment, Golden Karavan and Film Karavan.

Season 2 of Delhi Crime premieres on Netflix on August 26.

 

