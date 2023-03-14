HamberMenu
‘Delhi Crime’, ‘Kota Factory’, ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ to return for Season 3 on Netflix

Young-adult series ‘Mismatched’ and crime drama ‘She’ are also getting new seasons

March 14, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Stills from ‘Delhi Crime’, ‘Kota Factory’ and ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’

Stills from ‘Delhi Crime’, ‘Kota Factory’ and ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Netflix on Tuesday confirmed the third seasons of some of its top-rated Hindi original shows.

Delhi Crime, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Kota Factory, Mismatched and She will all be returning for a third season, the streamer announced in a video.

However, there was no update on Masaba Masaba and Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega season 3.

Created by Richie Mehta, Delhi Crime is a critically acclaimed crime drama series inspired by true events. The first season—headlined by Shefali Shah and based on the police investigation into 2012 Delhi gangrape case—won the International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series in 2020. Delhi Crime season 2, also starring Shah, released in 2022 and met with positive reactions.

Also Read: Shefali Shah in ‘Delhi Crime’: Leading from the front

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is an unscripted reality series exploring the private and professional lives of celebrity wives Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Kiran Sajdeh.

Kota Factory, a black-and-white drama series created by TVF, follows a group of students preparing for the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) entrance exams.

She, spearheaded by Imtiaz Ali, is about a fierce female police constable who goes undercover in the Mumbai underworld. Its second season was premiered in June, 2022.

Also Read: Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ted Sarandos on the ambition and world of ‘Heeramandi

On a recent visit to Mumbai, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos spoke about their plans for India, calling it the fastest growing Netflix market in the world in 2022. He promised more shows and original programming out of India.

