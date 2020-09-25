‘Delhi Crime’, ‘Four More Shots Please!’ nominated for 2020 International Emmy Awards

Actor Arjun Mathur has also been nominated in the best performance by an actor category for Amazon’s ‘Made in Heaven’

Netflix’s India Original series “Delhi Crime”, Amazon Prime Video’s “Four More Shots Please!” and actor Arjun Mathur of “Made in Heaven” have secured nominations for India as part of 2020 International Emmy Awards, the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced on Thursday.

Directed by Indian-Canadian director Richie Mehta, “Delhi Crime” is based on the 2012 Delhi gangrape-murder, which saw nationwide protests leading to a change in India’s rape laws.

The show has been nominated in the best drama series category alongside Germany’s “Charite” season two, UK’s “Criminal”, and second season of “El Jardin de Bronce (The Bronze Garden)” from Argentina.

Actor Adil Hussain, who starred in the show, took to Twitter to share his excitement on the news.

“As we speak.. Just now I came to know that #DelhiCrime, that I am a part of, has been nominated for Best drama series at @iemmys,” he said.

Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy, “Four More Shots Please” follows the life of four friends —played by Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and Bani J —and their relationships, work-life conflicts, ambitions, and anxieties in a male-dominated society.

The series will compete in the best comedy category against Brazil’s “Ninguem ta Olhando (Nobody’s Looking)”, UK’s “Back to Life”, and Israel’s “Fifty“.

“Some great news coming in... #FourMoreShotsPlease nominated for #InternationalEmmyAwards2020,” tweeted Gagroo.

“OH HI. We EMMY NOMINATED,” wrote Bani J on Twitter.

Mathur has been nominated in the best performance by an actor category for Amazon’s “Made in Heaven”, which reflects the lives of upscale modern India, narrated through the eyes of two wedding planners, set against the backdrop of quintessential Indian weddings.

Created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the drama also stars Sobhita Dhulipala. “Made in Heaven” is directed by Akhtar, Nitya Mehra, Alankrita Shrivastava and Prashant Nair.

His fellow nominees are Billy Barratt in UK’s “Responsible Child”, Guido Caprino in Italian series “1994”, and Raphael Logam in Brazil’s “Impuros (Impure)” - season two.

“Ok (breathe) so this just happened,” wrote Mathur on his Instagram Stories.

Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video, said it is an occasion of “immense pride and honour” for the streaming platform that two of its Indian Originals have been recognised at the International Emmy nominations.

“We constantly endeavour to create stories that are intensely local but can transcend all boundaries of geography, nationality and ethnicity, and these nominations only reaffirm that we are on the right path.

“We are thrilled with the nominations and are delighted to share this moment with Pritish Nandy Communications, Tiger Baby and Excel Media and Entertainment,” said Purohit in a statement.

This year, there were 44 nominees across 11 categories and 20 countries.

Bruce L Paisner, President & CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, congratulated all the nominees.

“We are especially proud to recognize and honor the world’s best storytellers, producers and performers. At a time of crisis where most of us have to stay home most of the time, television entertains us and provides a window on our world,” said Paisner in a statement.

Last year, Netflix’s India Original series “Sacred Games”, anthology film “Lust Stories” and Amazon Prime Video’s “The Remix” were nominated for International Emmy Awards.

Actor Radhika Apte was one of the nominees in the best actress category last year for her role in “Lust Stories”. She featured in the segment directed by Anurag Kashyap.

But it was “McMafia”, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, that won the best drama series award at 2019 ceremony.

This year, winners will be announced at a ceremony produced from New York City on November 23.