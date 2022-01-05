Deepika Padukone’s ‘Gehraiyaan’ to premiere on February 11

05 January 2022 14:10 IST

Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday announced that the release of filmmaker Shakun Batra’s film “Gehraiyaan” has been postponed to February 11.

Starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa, the relationship drama was earlier scheduled to arrive on the streamer on January 25.

The official Twitter account of Amazon Prime Video shared new stills of the film.

“We took ‘you don’t rush a good thing’ too seriously, but here is a sneak peek. #GehraiyaanOnPrime releasing Feb 11,” the tweet read.

Padukone, who turned 36 today, also shared the announcement on her Instagram page.

“A little birthday present for all the love you have showered us with! #GehraiyaanOnPrime releasing 11th February!” she wrote.

“Gehraiyaan” is billed as a drama about “complex modern relationships” and also features Nasseruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles.

The film is jointly produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios in association with Batra’s Jouska Films.