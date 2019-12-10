Deepika Padukone’s ‘Chhapaak’ trailer is a heart-wrenching affair

The trailer of Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak has been released, which shows the incredible journey of acid attack survivor Malti, and how she battles the odds to emerge from the tragedy.

Deepika posted the video on Instagram, with a caption reading: “Rarely do you come across a story where you do not need an entire narration to decide if you want to be a part of a film or not.What is even more rare is to not be able to articulate and put into words what you feel for the film and it’s journey... Chhapaak is all of that and more for me...”

The actor was in tears at the trailer launch of the film, that was held in Mumbai. Chhapaak also stars Vikrant Massey, and is directed by Meghna Gulzar.

The trailer shows Malti being subjected to an acid attack, and then recovering from the incident to fight the case and become an inspiration for young women across the country.

The makers of the film posted along with the trailer release: “Malti was attacked with acid on a street in New Delhi, in 2005. Through her story, the film makes an attempt to understand the on-ground consequences of surviving an acid attack in India, the medico-legal-social state of affairs that transpires after the acid has been hurled.”