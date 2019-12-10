Movies

Deepika Padukone’s ‘Chhapaak’ trailer is a heart-wrenching affair

Deepika Padukone in ‘Chhapaak’

Deepika Padukone in ‘Chhapaak’  

more-in

The film is the story of acid attack survivor Malti, and how she battles the odds to emerge from the tragedy

The trailer of Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak has been released, which shows the incredible journey of acid attack survivor Malti, and how she battles the odds to emerge from the tragedy.

Deepika posted the video on Instagram, with a caption reading: “Rarely do you come across a story where you do not need an entire narration to decide if you want to be a part of a film or not.What is even more rare is to not be able to articulate and put into words what you feel for the film and it’s journey... Chhapaak is all of that and more for me...”

 

The actor was in tears at the trailer launch of the film, that was held in Mumbai. Chhapaak also stars Vikrant Massey, and is directed by Meghna Gulzar.

The trailer shows Malti being subjected to an acid attack, and then recovering from the incident to fight the case and become an inspiration for young women across the country.

The makers of the film posted along with the trailer release: “Malti was attacked with acid on a street in New Delhi, in 2005. Through her story, the film makes an attempt to understand the on-ground consequences of surviving an acid attack in India, the medico-legal-social state of affairs that transpires after the acid has been hurled.”

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Movies
Indian cinema
Hindi cinema
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 10, 2019 2:26:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/deepika-padukones-chhapaak-trailer-is-a-heart-wrenching-affair/article30265684.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY