Deepika Padukone to star in ‘cross-cultural romantic comedy’ by STXfilms

Deepika Padukone is set to star in an upcoming cross-cultural romantic comedy to be developed by STXfilms, a division of Eros STX Global Corporation, the studio announced on Tuesday.

Padukone will also produce the upcoming film through her banner Ka Productions.

The announcement of the project was made by Adam Fogelson, chairman, STXfilms Motion Picture Group, in a statement.

The studio is also in negotiations with Temple Hill Productions Wyck Godfrey and producer Marty Bowen, known for films such as the ‘Twilight’ franchise, ‘The Fault in Our Stars’, ‘Love, Simon’, to develop the project.

The project will be a “sweeping cross-cultural romantic comedy” revolving around Padukone’s character.

Fogelson called Padulkone “one of the biggest global stars to come from India” and said the actor, who made her Hollywood debut with “XXX: Return of Xander Cage” in 2017, has only grown as an international superstar.

“While she has been a phenomenal success in many Eros International films, we are thrilled to be building a romantic comedy with her and our friends at Temple Hill.”

“We believe this project gives us the opportunity to tap into the spirit, voice, characters and vibrant settings of India and New York in ways that made ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ feel so authentic and fresh,” Fogelson said.

Padukone said the aim of her production house is to back meaningful stories with global appeal and the upcoming project aligned with that thought.

“Ka Productions was founded with the aim to develop and produce purposeful content with global appeal,” the 35-year-old actor said.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with STXfilms and Temple Hill Productions, that share Ka’s ambition and creative vision and look forward to bringing impactful and dynamic cross-cultural stories to the world,” she added.

Last year’s acclaimed drama “Chhapaak” marked the first film of Ka Productions, which has also backed films like the upcoming Kabir Khan directorial “83” and the forthcoming Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood movie “The Intern”.

Padukone will also be seen in Shakun Batra’s untitled film for Dharma Productions and Siddharth Anand’s actioner “Pathan”, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan.