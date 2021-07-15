Deepika Padukone starts initiative to provide mental health support to frontline workers

15 July 2021 12:23 IST

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone on Wednesday announced a new initiative with the aim to provide assistance to frontline workers in overcoming mental health issues amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor, who battled and overcame clinical depression many years ago, said that through the initiative Frontline Assist, the sale proceeds from the ‘Deepika Padukone Closet’ will go to NGO Sangath’s dedicated Covid-19 well-being centre.

“Frontline workers have been the backbone of our country as we weather this pandemic.

“Having had a lived experience with mental illness, I understand the importance of emotional wellbeing, and as a mental health foundation, we are grateful to be able to contribute to the mental health of our country’s frontline workers with ‘Frontline Assist’,” Padukone wrote in a post on Instagram.

The Deepika Padukone Closet,which the actor launched in 2019, allows fans to shop from her hand-picked pieces through her official website.

“We are proud to direct proceeds from The Deepika Padukone Closet towards mental health support of our country’s real heroes through our partnership with Sangath,” the 35-year-old actor said.

Padukone’s LiveLoveLaugh (LLL) foundation will support Sangath’s COVID-19 well-being centre with sale proceeds from the current and future edits ofTheDeepikaPadukoneClosetto drive Sangath’s staff training efforts.

The sale proceeds from theThe Deepika Padukone Closetwill support free tele counselling for the frontline workers, facilitate weekly online sessions and access to mental health self care resources.

On the work front, Padukone will be seen with Hrithik Roshan in “Fighter”; Shah Rukh Khan’s next film, reportedly titled “Pathan”; Shakun Batra-directed drama; and the remake of Hollywood film “Intern”.