Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh name their daughter Dua, share first glimpse

On the occasion of Diwali, Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh treated fans to the first glimpse of their newborn daughter. The couple also revealed that they have named their daughter Dua, which means prayer.

The post was accompanied by a photo of the baby's tiny feet. The baby seems to be dressed in traditional attire. However, the face of their daughter was not disclosed. Actor Alia Bhatt dropped a string of red heart emojis in the comment section.

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed Dua on September 8, 2024. They shared the news of the child's arrival with an Instagram post.

Ranveer-Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six years. They first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and later also starred in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

