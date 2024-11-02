GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh name their daughter Dua, share first glimpse

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their daughter on September 08, 2024

Published - November 02, 2024 04:17 pm IST

ANI
Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

On the occasion of Diwali, Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh treated fans to the first glimpse of their newborn daughter. The couple also revealed that they have named their daughter Dua, which means prayer.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh become parents; welcome a baby girl

The post was accompanied by a photo of the baby's tiny feet. The baby seems to be dressed in traditional attire. However, the face of their daughter was not disclosed. Actor Alia Bhatt dropped a string of red heart emojis in the comment section.

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed Dua on September 8, 2024. They shared the news of the child's arrival with an Instagram post.

ALSO READ:‘Singham Again’ movie review: Ajay Devgn returns in deathly dull franchise

Ranveer-Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six years. They first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and later also starred in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

Published - November 02, 2024 04:17 pm IST

Related Topics

entertainment (general) / arts, culture and entertainment

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.