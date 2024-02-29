February 29, 2024 10:51 am | Updated 11:24 am IST

Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all set to embrace parenthood, as 'DeepVeer' are expecting their first child.

On Thursday, the couple took to Instagram and shared the news with their fans and followers.

The announcement image featured the baby's clothes, shoes and playful stuff. The image also mentioned Deepika's delivery date as September 2024.

Ranveer-Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six years; they first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela' and later also starred in 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat'.

On the work front, Deepika was recently seen in the aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' opposite Hrithik Roshan. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also starred Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles. She will be next seen in the sci-fi action thriller film 'Kalki 2898 AD' alongside Prabhas. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and will hit the theatres on May 9, 2024.

Ranveer, on the other hand, will be seen reprising his role of Simmba in Rohit Shetty's cop drama 'Singham Again', which also stars Deepika Padukone, actors Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Ranveer will also headline Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3.'

