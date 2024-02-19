BAFTA Awards 2024 | Deepika Padukone presents Jonathan Glazer with award

February 19, 2024 11:19 am | Updated 11:28 am IST

Actor Deepika Padukone presented the award for the Best Film not in the English language to Jonathan Glazer for The Zone Of Interest at the BAFTA Film Awards 2024.

The 77th BAFTA Film Awards ceremony was underway at London's Royal Festival Hall. Other nominees were 20 Days in Mariupol, Anatomy of a Fall, Past Lives, and Society of the Snow. Deepika made heads turn on the red carpet of the BAFTA Awards 2024 as she donned a golden and silver-hued shimmery saree with sequins work all over it.

The list of other presenters includes former England football star David Beckham, singer Dua Lipa, Cate Blanchett, Adjoa Andoh of Bridgerton fame, Wonka Oompa Loompa Hugh Grant and 'Emily in Paris's' Lily Collins. Taking to Instagram, Deepika recently shared a post on her stories that she captioned, "Gratitude."In India, the awards were streaming live on Lionsgate Play.

On the film front, Deepika was recently seen in the aerial action thriller film Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also starred Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles.

She will be next seen in the sci-fi action thriller film Kalki 2898 AD alongside actor Prabhas. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and will hit the theatres on May 9, 2024.