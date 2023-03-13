ADVERTISEMENT

Deepika Padukone, Jr. NTR, Ram Charan arrive in style at Vanity Fair Oscar Party

March 13, 2023 02:33 pm | Updated 02:39 pm IST

The actors represented India as ‘Naatu Naatu’ won Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards

The Hindu Bureau

Deepika Padukone and Jr. NTR

Deepika Padukone along with Telugu stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party shortly after ‘Naatu ‘Naatu’ won Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. The supercharged dance number from SS Rajamouli’s RRR was one of two Oscar wins for India — the other being Kartiki Gonsalves’s The Elephant Whisperers for Best Documentary Short Subject.

Jr. NTR and Ram Charan turned up at the Vanity Fair after-party in their matching dark outfits. NTR’s velvety ensemble featured an emblazoned golden tiger on his right shoulder. Ram Charan wore medallion brooches recalling his character, Alluri Sitarama Raju, in RRR.

Jr. NTR at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills

Deepika, meanwhile, ditched her Oscars night black gown for a purple fur dress for the Vanity Fair blue carpet.

‘Naatu Naatu’ was also performed live at the Oscars ceremony by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. Padukone presented the song on stage and declared it a ‘total banger’.

Many Hollywood celebrities also attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

John Legend at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills | Photo Credit: Evan Agostini

Brian Tyree Henry arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) | Photo Credit: Evan Agostini

Florence Pugh arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 12, 2023 | Photo Credit: Evan Agostini

