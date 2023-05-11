ADVERTISEMENT

Deepika Padukone appears on cover of TIME magazine

May 11, 2023 12:02 pm | Updated 12:02 pm IST

The influential American magazine described Padukone as a ‘global star’ bringing ‘the world to Bollywood’

The Hindu Bureau

Deepika Padukone shoots for TIME magazine cover

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has been featured on the latest cover of TIME magazine. The iconic American magazine described Padukone as a ‘global star’ bringing ‘the world to Bollywood’. It had previously named Padukone among its list of 100 most influential people in the world in 2018.

On Instagram, Padukone shared pictures and videos from the cover shoot. The Pathaan and Padmaavat actor is seen clad in an oversized light brown suit with no footwear.

Padukone’s international profile has risen over the years. In 2017, she made her Hollywood debut opposite Vin Diesel in XXX: Return of Xander Cage. She unveiled the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar and was a jury member at Cannes.

ALSO READ
Deepika Padukone stuns at the Oscars, introduces ‘Naatu Naatu’

Earlier this year, Padukone was seen presenting at the 95th Academy Awards, where ‘Naatu Naatu’ won Best Original Song.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the accompanying profile in TIME magazine, Padukone was asked about the frequent political controversies that have marked her career. These include protests against her 2018 period drama film Padmaavat, the reactions to her appearance at a student vigil in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in 2020, and the backlash against her “saffron” outfit in a song in Pathaan.

ALSO READ
A tale of two songs: Of ‘Besharam Rang’ and ‘Lab Pe Aati Hai Dua’

“I don’t know if I’m supposed to feel something about it,” Deepika was quoted as saying about the political backlash. “But the truth is, I don’t feel anything about it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US