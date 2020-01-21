Movies

Deepika Padukone addresses ‘love-hate relationship with mental illness’ at World Economic Forum

Actress Deepika Padukone, from India, receives a Crystal Award from Hilde Schwab, Chairwoman and Co-Founder of the World Economic Forum's World Arts Forum, during the ceremony for the Crystal Awards at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forumin Davos, Switzerland, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. The 50th annual meeting of the forum will take place in Davos from Jan. 21 until Jan. 24, 2020

Actress Deepika Padukone, from India, receives a Crystal Award from Hilde Schwab, Chairwoman and Co-Founder of the World Economic Forum's World Arts Forum, during the ceremony for the Crystal Awards at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forumin Davos, Switzerland, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. The 50th annual meeting of the forum will take place in Davos from Jan. 21 until Jan. 24, 2020   | Photo Credit: Markus Schreiber

The ‘Chhapaak’ actor received the annual Crystal Award on the first evening of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting held in Davos

Deepika Padukone on Monday said people must understand depression and anxiety are like any other illness and can be treated and her own experience has encouraged her to work for this cause.

“My love and hate relationship with this has taught me a lot and I want to tell everyone suffering from this that you are not alone,” she said while recalling her own struggle with depression and mental illness.

“One trillion dollars is the estimated impact of depression and mental illness on the world economy,” she said while receiving the annual Crystal Award on the first evening of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2020 held in Davos.

“In the time it has taken me to accept this award, the world has lost one more person to suicide,” she said.

“Depression is a common yet serious illness. It is important to understand that anxiety and depression is like any other illness and treatable. It was experience with this illness that encouraged me to set up Live Love Laugh,” she said while talking about the foundation she has set up for this cause.

Padukone was given the award for her leadership in raising mental health awareness, which she did by going public with her own experience with anxiety and depression.

Motivated by her own experience, she set up her foundation to provide awareness programs in schools in India, funding for free psychiatric treatment, medical education programs, public awareness campaigns and more.

