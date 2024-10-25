Deepa Mehta to present Onir’s movie ‘We Are Faheem & Karun’

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Published - October 25, 2024 05:12 pm IST

PTI
Indo-Canadian filmmaker Deepa Mehta has come aboard National Award-winning director Onir's next feature We Are Faheem & Karun as a presenter. The film is a same-sex love story set against the stunning yet tumultuous backdrop of Gurez Valley in Kashmir.

It follows the lives of Karun, a security guard from Kerala stationed at a construction site, and Faheem, a local Kashmiri college student. Through their journey, the film delicately explores themes of love, friendship, and the impact of geopolitical conflicts on personal lives, a press release said.

Mehta, known for her critically acclaimed Elements Trilogy — Fire, Earth, and Water, said We Are Faheem & Karun deeply moved her through its universal appeal and emotional depth.

"The film, We Are Faheem & Karun, is incredible. Its themes of love, friendship, and duty are profound and universal. It is essential to highlight the heartbreak and humanity in geopolitical conflicts, and this film is particularly moving. Stories like this are so important right now," Mehta said in a statement.

We Are Faheem & Karun, also produced by Onir through the banner Anticlock Films, marks the first chapter in the planned sequel to his critically acclaimed anthology I AM. “This is not just a love story; it is a narrative about the complexities of human emotions amidst political and social turmoil. Through Karun and Faheem, I wanted to explore the courage it takes to love in a world filled with uncertainty.”

"I am grateful to Deepa Mehta for believing in this story and helping bring it to a global audience," he said.

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema

