‘Decoupled’ trailer: Madhavan and Surveen Chawla are splitting up... or are they?

The first trailer for Madhavan and Surveen Chawla’s upcoming Netflix release, Decoupled, is here.

Produced by Bombay Fables and Andolan Films, created by Manu Joseph and directed by Hardik Mehta, the comedy drama will release exclusively on Netflix on December 17.

From friends to life partners, Arya and Shruti have been through it all. As the sarcastic, outspoken pulp fiction writer Arya, and his calm, composed corporate suit CEO wife Shruti decide to call it quits on their marriage, all won’t be smooth sailing. Although they decide it’s time to part ways, the two find unexpected chemistry as they navigate through their issues, and juggle the constant question of should they or shouldn’t they be together?

Creator Manu Joseph Mehta says, “Decoupled is about a guy who can see in any situation what others are trained to ignore. Naturally, it gets him into trouble wherever he goes, and this sort of objectivity is not healthy for a man in a marriage. One of our goals was to keep it all real. The thing about comedy is that if it is not real it is not funny; and what is difficult about comedy is that every component in a scene has to fire for it to work. It was amazing to watch Madhavan throw away his good-boy image for the lead role and reach deep into his delinquent side. Surveen Chawla, playing his long-suffering wife had a particularly challenging role because it is extremely hard to play a normal sane person. And I’m grateful to the director, Hardik Mehta, who taught me that men with great hairstyles can still be very grounded and hardworking.”

Madhavan also sheds some light on his character, “I play the character of ‘Arya’, a pulp-fiction writer who suffers with a rather uncompromised sense of objectivity and clarity, along with a determination to not compromise (ever!), which is hilarious especially when pitted against his calm and composed wife Shruti, played by Surveen.”

Surveen Chawla, who returns to Netflix after playing Jojo in Sacred Games, remarks, “Decoupled hilariously sheds light on a modern couple trying to work through the nuances of a marriage while trying to keep their sanity intact. The dynamic of Shruti and Arya is unique, honest and it was honestly such a refreshing experience.”