Debojyoti Mishra wins best music director award for ‘Bansuri: The Flute’ at Imagine India Film Festival in Spain

A still from Hari Viswananth’s ‘Bansuri: The Flute’

11 September 2021 12:34 IST

Music composer Debojyoti Mishra has won the Best Music Director award at the 20th Imagine India Film Festival in Spain for his work in filmmaker Hari Viswananth’s “Bansuri: The Flute”.

While the festival will begin by the end of this month, winners for the awards of different categories were announced on September 7.

In the best music director segment, Mishra was nominated alongside Taras Dron for “Blindfold” and Esmaeel Monsef for “Charcoal”.

Mishra said winning the best music director trophy is a “big honour” for the film’s entire team.

“We don’t work for awards but if one gets one, that recognition stands for the entire team. I am thankful to the maker of the film Hari Viswanath. He wanted me to compose music in ‘Bansuri: The Flute’,” he said, also thanking his singers Papon and Amweshaa Dutta Gupta.

Mishra has previously collaborated with directors like Govind Nihalni, Mrinal Sen, Rituparno Ghosh, Aparna Sen, Hari Viswanath, Bhavna Talwar, Mehreen Jabbar, Atau Ghosh and Academy Award-winner Florian Gallenberger.

His melodies in films like “Chokher Bali”, “Raincoat”, “Dharam”, “Hazar Chaurasi Ki Maa”, “Memories in March”, “Amar Bhubon”, “Ramchand Pakistani” and “Mayurakshi” have earned appreciation.

“Bansuri: The Flute” is the second feature film by Viswanath, whose maiden directorial debut “Radiopetti” was the first Tamil film to win the Audience Award Best Film in the official competition in Busan International Film Festival in 2015.

The movie featured Anurag Kashyap, Rituparna Sengupta and Upendra Limaye in the lead and was released theatrically in April this year.