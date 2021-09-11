Movies

Debojyoti Mishra wins best music director award for ‘Bansuri: The Flute’ at Imagine India Film Festival in Spain

A still from Hari Viswananth’s ‘Bansuri: The Flute’  

Music composer Debojyoti Mishra has won the Best Music Director award at the 20th Imagine India Film Festival in Spain for his work in filmmaker Hari Viswananth’s “Bansuri: The Flute”.

Also Read: Get 'First Day First Show', our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

While the festival will begin by the end of this month, winners for the awards of different categories were announced on September 7.

In the best music director segment, Mishra was nominated alongside Taras Dron for “Blindfold” and Esmaeel Monsef for “Charcoal”.

Mishra said winning the best music director trophy is a “big honour” for the film’s entire team.

“We don’t work for awards but if one gets one, that recognition stands for the entire team. I am thankful to the maker of the film Hari Viswanath. He wanted me to compose music in ‘Bansuri: The Flute’,” he said, also thanking his singers Papon and Amweshaa Dutta Gupta.

Mishra has previously collaborated with directors like Govind Nihalni, Mrinal Sen, Rituparno Ghosh, Aparna Sen, Hari Viswanath, Bhavna Talwar, Mehreen Jabbar, Atau Ghosh and Academy Award-winner Florian Gallenberger.

His melodies in films like “Chokher Bali”, “Raincoat”, “Dharam”, “Hazar Chaurasi Ki Maa”, “Memories in March”, “Amar Bhubon”, “Ramchand Pakistani” and “Mayurakshi” have earned appreciation.

“Bansuri: The Flute” is the second feature film by Viswanath, whose maiden directorial debut “Radiopetti” was the first Tamil film to win the Audience Award Best Film in the official competition in Busan International Film Festival in 2015.

The movie featured Anurag Kashyap, Rituparna Sengupta and Upendra Limaye in the lead and was released theatrically in April this year.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

‘Eternals,’ other Disney movies to release exclusively in theatres after ‘Shang-Chi’ success

‘Mumbai Diaries 26/11’ review: A big, intriguing dose of dopamine

Christopher Nolan’s next movie is about World War II scientist J Robert Oppenheimer

As ULFA-I talks truce, Assamese film relives days of conflict

Watch | In conversation with ‘Shang-Chi’ director Destin Daniel Cretton

‘Annaatthe’ first look: Rajinikanth’s back doing what he does best

Nobin Paul: It has been fun working in the Kannada film industry

‘Dikkiloona’ movie review: Santhanam’s comedy asks us to suspend disbelief, and our sense of humour

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ trailer: Down the rabbit hole, all over again

‘Tuck Jagadish’ movie review: Familiar, but hits a few right notes

‘NET’ movie review: A telling tale of online voyeurism

Gulzar, AR Rahman reunite for Subrata Roy biopic

‘Laabam’ movie review: Vijay Sethupathi is the ‘Master’ now, delivering a social studies lecture

Nicolas Cage to star in his first-ever Western with ‘The Old Way’

Toronto Film Festival 2021: Premieres of ‘The Guilty,’ ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ and more

‘Thalaivii’ movie review: Arvind Swami kills it as MGR in a Jayalalithaa biopic that has her playing a cameo

HBO Max to launch Oct 26 in Europe, 14 more territories next year

Sourav Ganguly biopic in the works, Luv Films to produce

‘Untold: Breaking Point’ movie review: Netflix tennis doc sheds spotlight on anxiety, approval and more

Nithin Lukose on being inspired by both Adoor Gopalakrishnan and Anurag Kashyap for his debut feature ‘Paka’
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 11, 2021 12:36:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/debojyoti-mishra-wins-best-music-director-award-for-bansuri-the-flute-at-imagine-india-film-festival-in-spain/article36398295.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY