‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ usurps ‘Joker’ as the highest-grossing R-rated film in history

Updated - August 18, 2024 12:50 pm IST

Published - August 18, 2024 12:33 pm IST

The Marvel feature’s ascent was rapid, reaching the $1 billion mark faster than ‘Joker’ did in 2019

The Hindu Bureau

Deadpool & Wolverine has now claimed the title of the highest-grossing R-rated film in history, surpassing the previous record-holder, Joker. The Marvel Studios and Disney blockbuster has raked in an impressive $1.086 billion worldwide as of Thursday. This achievement marks a major milestone, with the film becoming only the second R-rated movie to cross the $1 billion mark globally, following in the footsteps of Joker.

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ movie review: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman’s bromance works on every level

The film, featuring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, has garnered $516.8 million at the U.S. domestic box office and an additional $568.8 million internationally. This meteoric rise to the top reflects the immense popularity and enduring appeal of these iconic characters, particularly in international markets like the UK, China, and Mexico.

Deadpool & Wolverine’s ascent was rapid, reaching the $1 billion mark faster than Joker did in 2019. While Joker lacked a release in China, Deadpool & Wolverine benefited from its presence in this lucrative market, contributing to its record-breaking performance.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman break Guinness World Record for ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ trailer

Joker director, Todd Phillips, acknowledged their success on Instagram, quipping, “We knew it was going to be big, but this is too much,” and tipping his hat to the Deadpool & Wolverine team.

