‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ usurps ‘Joker’ as the highest-grossing R-rated film in history

Deadpool & Wolverine has now claimed the title of the highest-grossing R-rated film in history, surpassing the previous record-holder, Joker. The Marvel Studios and Disney blockbuster has raked in an impressive $1.086 billion worldwide as of Thursday. This achievement marks a major milestone, with the film becoming only the second R-rated movie to cross the $1 billion mark globally, following in the footsteps of Joker.

The film, featuring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, has garnered $516.8 million at the U.S. domestic box office and an additional $568.8 million internationally. This meteoric rise to the top reflects the immense popularity and enduring appeal of these iconic characters, particularly in international markets like the UK, China, and Mexico.

Deadpool & Wolverine’s ascent was rapid, reaching the $1 billion mark faster than Joker did in 2019. While Joker lacked a release in China, Deadpool & Wolverine benefited from its presence in this lucrative market, contributing to its record-breaking performance.

Joker director, Todd Phillips, acknowledged their success on Instagram, quipping, “We knew it was going to be big, but this is too much,” and tipping his hat to the Deadpool & Wolverine team.

The film’s director, Shawn Levy, and star Ryan Reynolds have been widely celebrated for crafting a blockbuster that has outstripped the final totals of both Deadpool and Deadpool 2.

